Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Its Big Lots (BIG) Holding by $437,000; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 4914.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 1.97M shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 21.50M shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company's stock declined 30.42% . The hedge fund held 24,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $927.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 1.11M shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 18,800 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,834 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: "China's new Nasdaq-style board for tech shares starts trading with 25 companies listed – TechCrunch" on July 22, 2019

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.45 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Introducing Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), The Stock That Dropped 17% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 07, 2019.