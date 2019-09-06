Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Holding in Dillards (DDS) by $404,700; Quinstreet (QNST) Market Value Rose While Par Capital Management Boosted Holding by $8.55 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 150,260 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 340,361 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Regions owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 4,786 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 29,678 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 22,834 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 4,874 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,913 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co reported 1,026 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 11,326 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 43,595 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology.

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 9.7% Return On Equity, Is Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dillard’s declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 177.78% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.93% EPS growth.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares to 357,800 shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QNST INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by QuinStreet (QNST), Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Insurance.com Study Ranks the Worst States for Accident Claims – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is QuinStreet Inc (QNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QuinStreet’s (QNST) CEO Doug Valenti on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages QuinStreet Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Mgmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 115,254 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Northern Trust stated it has 551,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 300 shares. Artemis Invest Llp reported 539,661 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Amer Century Cos Inc holds 288,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 29,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 39,200 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 100,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc reported 0.01% stake. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 655,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 28,450 shares.