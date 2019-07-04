Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased By $437,800 Its Dsw (DSW) Stake; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 3,188 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 8,301 shares with $1.14M value, up from 5,113 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $63.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Dsw Inc (DSW) stake by 35.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 19,900 shares as Dsw Inc (DSW)’s stock 0.00%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 36,476 shares with $810,000 value, down from 56,376 last quarter. Dsw Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 09/05/2018 – Survey Reveals DSW’s New VIP Rewards Program Caters To Women’s Deepest Shoe Shopping Desires; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR; 20/05/2018 – Trade idea for $DSW ahead of earnings on 5/30; 13/03/2018 – DSW REPORTS EXIT OF EBUYS, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF EVALUATION; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 204,396 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.95% or 41,245 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 12,328 shares. 10.04 million were reported by Blackrock. Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 22,564 shares. 61,736 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 251,407 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 247 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 1.28 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 337,085 shares. 17,157 were reported by Piedmont Inc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 22,302 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 56,076 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harvest Health & Recreation Strikes Deal To Distribute CBD Products To 10,000 Stores – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FGL Holdings (FG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Cannabis Products To Try This Summer: Hi-Fi Hops, Sun Lotion And More – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “A Daring and Risky Turnaround Strategy by DSW – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shoe Retailer DSW To Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Benzinga” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DSW had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 403,028 are held by Chevy Chase. Hanson Doremus Invest holds 0.07% or 1,626 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 130,676 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 298,500 shares. Connors Investor Inc invested in 1.39% or 83,129 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com accumulated 104,114 shares. Capital Research Global Invsts holds 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2.72M shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 207,648 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 67,461 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 74,997 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Llc. Jane Street Gp Limited holds 38,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,893 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Among 6 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, January 10. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.