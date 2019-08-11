Euclidean Technologies Management Cut Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $336,000; Ecor1 Capital Holds Holding in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 773,654 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 444,206 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 160,156 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp, New York-based fund reported 55,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 224,340 shares. Smith Graham And Communications Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 90,600 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 1,326 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 130,742 shares. 43,257 were accumulated by Moon Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Blackhill Cap Inc invested in 39.11% or 4.05M shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 16,068 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 611,802 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0.01% or 559,103 shares. 19,598 were accumulated by Vision Cap Mgmt Inc. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 1.29% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,710 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 10,760 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Creative Planning stated it has 3,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,089 were reported by Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability. Farallon Capital Management owns 1.20M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 71,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company accumulated 3,763 shares. 112,120 are held by Bank Of Mellon Corp. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.04% or 235,975 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 0% or 7,881 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Co holds 39,715 shares. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 97,196 shares. Ecor1 Ltd Liability holds 1.00M shares or 6.76% of its portfolio.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 111,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,519 shares, and cut its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. 425,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $29.33 million were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC. 275,000 shares were sold by Braslyn Ltd., worth $18.98 million on Friday, March 1.