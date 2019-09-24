Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 32.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc acquired 10,603 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 43,303 shares with $2.06 million value, up from 32,700 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $17.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.47 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is 2.08% above currents $113.96 stock price. Atmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $121.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 585,383 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.47 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lee Danner Bass invested in 0.02% or 2,122 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.07% or 135,692 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 218,964 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 27,933 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 266 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 159,383 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management L P invested in 0.01% or 1,954 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 509,981 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 206,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Seatown Pte Ltd stated it has 191,564 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc owns 2,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WDC +2% on storage systems exit – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Western Digital (WDC) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital acquires Kazan Networks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 15,716 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 53,559 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% stake. 117,589 were accumulated by Decatur Management. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,250 were accumulated by Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,569 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc invested in 0.14% or 17,075 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.57M shares. Vigilant Cap Management Llc invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney reported 0.02% stake. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 0.03% or 4,312 shares.