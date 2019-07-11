Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $640,500; As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, Hs Management Partners Raised by $34.71 Million Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 2.39M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 4.21 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Workers at Chilean Walmart retailers strike over wages – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walmart Has Already Lost Its Battle With Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walgreens Finally Entering A Buying Point? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares to 975,865 shares, valued at $103.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 72,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,670 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Legacy Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fincl Advisory Gp stated it has 5,298 shares. Moreover, Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 177,206 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.21 million shares. Meyer Handelman Co has 1.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 276,774 shares. Factory Mutual Company holds 0.79% or 673,792 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 844,829 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd invested in 0.03% or 345 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 6,767 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 21,765 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc reported 0.52% stake. Paragon Cap Management invested in 0.24% or 4,094 shares. 76,533 are held by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. The insider Pushis Glenn bought $149,986. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,735 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 22,804 were reported by Cambridge Investment Research Inc. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 91,256 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 62,725 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 539,397 shares. 335,800 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Element Management Ltd Llc owns 126,044 shares. Denali Lc owns 34,400 shares. Korea Invest invested in 737,705 shares. Dana Investment Advsr reported 311,363 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 202 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 15,152 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 22, 2019 : JNJ, PLD, TRV, HAL, SWK, FITB, EDU, STLD, MBFI, FNB, ATI, ONB – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Dynamics declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.