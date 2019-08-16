Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted Its Holding in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by $640,500 as Stock Rose; Kessler Investment Group Stake in Cummins (CMI) Has Raised by $2.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 2.20 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel. RINN RUSSELL B had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steel Dynamics Earnings: STLD Stock Up, Company Misses Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: Senior Vice President Pushis’s $150K Bet on STLD – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBT, SBAC, STLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

