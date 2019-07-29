Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Upped by $664,608 as Stock Rose; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Its Schein Henry (HSIC) Position by $5.70 Million

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.90 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 867,472 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 33,714 shares. Avenir stated it has 448,297 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 81,176 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd has invested 0.19% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp reported 90,680 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 27,654 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate reported 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bp Public Limited Company holds 19,000 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 5,332 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 780,159 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 0% or 669 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 382,488 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Management accumulated 0.01% or 61,771 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,929 were accumulated by Cap Ok. Clough Prns LP has 172,500 shares. Philadelphia, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,605 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sterneck Mngmt Lc has 1.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcrae Mgmt reported 9,125 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 0.03% or 8,072 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 38,014 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 6,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 527,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jnba has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.48% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 481,255 shares. Pzena Management Lc has 2.88% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12.30 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

