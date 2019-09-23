Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake by $391,128; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Private Asset Management Boosted Holding by $455,225

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.33. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 151,316 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11M, down from 155,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 237,479 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H And Company reported 4,000 shares. Buckhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Geode Capital Llc reported 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Us Retail Bank De has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 175,181 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,345 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 45,450 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. 1.52M were reported by Gabelli Funds Llc. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Pension has 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 206,001 shares. Synovus Fin owns 10,090 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 30,729 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associates Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 300 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,635 shares stake. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Republic Services First US Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.