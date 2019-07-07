Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $584,749 as Stock Price Rose; Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Value Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.49 Million

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 636,655 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,640 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Investment Mngmt owns 43,760 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sabal reported 613,533 shares. Bridges, a Nebraska-based fund reported 163,835 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prtn Inc has 0.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.50 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Financial Capital Inc has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis holds 0.38% or 1.13M shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp holds 138,981 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 155,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&R Cap stated it has 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schroder Mngmt Grp has invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ghp Advsrs Incorporated holds 128,712 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 187,920 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt L P. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 953,354 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 3,961 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.39M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Company accumulated 35,060 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Barclays Plc holds 179,931 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 18,426 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 59,700 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 7,441 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd holds 0.35% or 173,850 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 261,140 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.17M shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc accumulated 24,922 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares to 74,883 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp.