Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Increased by $664,608; Vision Capital Management Lifted United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake by $620,490

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 4.24M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 4.13M shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 43,240 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 8,217 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 901,752 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Markston Int Limited Co invested 1.44% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 891,327 shares. Duncker Streett reported 400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 452,508 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc stated it has 623,349 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 2 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 110,656 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 258,889 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt Research holds 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 25,000 shares. 164 are owned by Finance Architects Inc. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 109,641 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 223,193 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il holds 83,475 shares. Fagan Associate holds 0.78% or 16,285 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 3,849 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt has 0.35% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 80,000 shares. Hartford Mgmt Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 76,008 shares. Factory Mutual invested in 515,700 shares. 691,252 are held by Stifel Fincl. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 187,412 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.