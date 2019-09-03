Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Market Value Rose; Truepoint Has Cut Its Holding in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $335,472 as Share Price Declined

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 411,797 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $284.73. About 624,937 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $246.76 million for 12.02 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food stocks crumble after weak earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street slips as financials drag, trade outlook clouds – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.