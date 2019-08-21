Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Boosted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Todd Asset Management Increased Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position by $447,070 as Shares Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 6,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 238,325 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, up from 231,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 481,962 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.62 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 23,169 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Amer Intl Group invested in 42,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has 576,650 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 221,026 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Midas Management invested in 1.29% or 46,500 shares. 10,103 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 395 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.06% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 362,293 shares. British Columbia Corporation has 0.06% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 113,183 shares. Moreover, Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 4,660 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 470,122 shares to 44,254 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,230 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More important recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Half International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.