Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $584,749; Stock Declined; G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Five9 (FIVN) Position by $4.52 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares to 274,570 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares to 688,482 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 31,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,203 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).