Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $501,903; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding Lifted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07 million, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 95,950 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 30,360 shares. 14,279 are held by Chatham. 408,934 were reported by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Washington Tru reported 0.08% stake. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 42,492 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Il has 37,973 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital invested in 32,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 159,714 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli & Investment Advisers has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ww Asset has 0.4% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 70,710 shares stake. Blume Capital Mngmt owns 37,284 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Weiss Multi holds 60,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & invested in 0.08% or 6,240 shares. Valinor LP has 1.48 million shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr reported 3,152 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Delphi Ma reported 0.19% stake. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 84,276 shares. Brant Point Invest Llc invested 1.26% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Compton Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.56% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 153,987 shares. Westpac reported 15,936 shares. Atria Invs Lc has 5,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,550 are owned by Swarthmore Group Inc. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 9,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors reported 7,040 shares.