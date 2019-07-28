Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Upped Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Value Rose; South Jersey Industries (SJI) Holder Old Republic International Boosted Holding by $15.10 Million as Shares Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI, GOLDMAN SACHS, BLAKROCK NAMED PREFERRED TENDERERS; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video)

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 472,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29 million, up from 722,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 455,404 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 136,603 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 41,967 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 480 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs stated it has 79,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 262,536 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Reaves W H Com reported 1.39M shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 84,832 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 340,837 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.41 million shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 21,000 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.1% or 18,210 shares.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) CEO Michael Renna on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 8,527 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pittenger Anderson reported 7,330 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,276 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 223,047 shares. 20,012 were accumulated by Essex Inv Mgmt Llc. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 14,480 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Partners Ma holds 16,666 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 31,791 shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital has invested 2.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 707,589 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com reported 2,210 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 44,573 were reported by Amalgamated Comml Bank.