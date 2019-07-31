Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $584,749; Shares Rose; Toron Capital Markets Raised Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 12.23 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,181 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, up from 733,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 584,033 shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd reported 83,651 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 0.1% or 6,001 shares. Mathes Communications reported 7,000 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,299 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Limited Co has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Street Corporation has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Petrus Com Lta has 1.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,703 shares. Navellier Assoc invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co Incorporated reported 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc has invested 4.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 920,834 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8,865 are held by Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares to 81,678 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).