Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $664,608; Scout Investments Raised Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Stake by $879,507; Stock Value Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.55 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 11,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 234,727 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, up from 223,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 312,658 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (WMMVY) by 17,025 shares to 593,693 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 14,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,743 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

