Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $584,749 as Stock Rose; Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position as Share Value Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc analyzed 38,205 shares as the company's stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.03 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc analyzed 11,033 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 3,033 shares. Peoples invested in 0.01% or 136 shares. Da Davidson reported 9,420 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.15% stake. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 46,032 shares. 13,215 are held by Bluecrest Capital Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.31M shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 481 shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,469 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.49% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 3,629 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 152,911 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31M for 9.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,622 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).