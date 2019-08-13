Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Increased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Red Hat (RHT) Holding Held by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 2.24 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Co Lc has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,273 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Gru has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53,088 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0% or 3,302 shares. Westchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 8.64% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 133,218 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 168,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Washington Communication has 1.22% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 35,335 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 7,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp holds 700,693 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 163,311 shares to 789,109 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.