Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $306,364; Pittenger & Anderson Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Cut by $312,000

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.65. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin expects the S&P 500’s return on equity to rise to 17.6 percent for 2018, its highest since 2007; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 31 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Exane Derivatives owns 494 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Weiss Multi invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,824 shares. King Luther invested in 1,200 shares. 727 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.64% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 86,934 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 39,800 shares. Yacktman Asset Management LP has invested 0.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 18,065 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,461 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 17,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 0.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,547 shares. 39,578 are owned by Monarch Cap Mgmt. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 23,380 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 229,698 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 119,601 shares. Rech Glob has 12.49 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 4.39 million shares stake. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Indexiq Lc holds 90,591 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Taurus Asset Limited Liability Com has 1.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 14.59 million shares. Cadence Bank Na reported 0.38% stake. Covington Capital owns 172,956 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Company holds 123,139 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 5.85 million are owned by C Worldwide Grp Incorporated Holdg A S.