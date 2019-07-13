Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Nic (EGOV) Holding Maintained by Sei Investments Company

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 521.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 80,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 234,497 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 Rev $333M-$343M; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 01/05/2018 – Arkansas Launches Redesigned Arkansas.gov Website; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 14/05/2018 – Alabama Website Recognized by International Award Competition

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FAIL IN VOTE; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12,644 shares to 19,122 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 13,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Invest Mgmt holds 1.03% or 389,564 shares in its portfolio. 39,636 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Moreover, Matarin Mgmt Lc has 0.85% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 42,600 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 19,054 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,933 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Creative Planning owns 13,151 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Com has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). James Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 40,035 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Moreover, Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd has 134,975 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arkansas Encourages People to Use Online Services as They #EscapeTheIndoors and Celebrate Great Outdoors Month® – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIC Inc. Launches RxGov® Prescription Drug Monitoring Platform for State of Maryland – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alabama Secretary of State Introduces New Online Filing Options – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Knapp Resigns as NIC Inc. Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.