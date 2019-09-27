Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Netapp (NTAP) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 151,316 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, down from 155,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 678,973 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 1.66 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 24.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.58 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.