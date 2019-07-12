Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered by $584,749 as Market Value Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Rose While Arrow Financial Lowered Its Position

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 407 FROM DKK 402; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.7B; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan confident of facing Australia despite finger fracture; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 09/05/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 310 FROM EUR 265; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAY PACKAGE W/96% IN FAVOR

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 4.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.95% or 414,258 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 4.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 448,622 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 73,502 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest has 1.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,544 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 44,182 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 449,806 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hikari Ltd reported 103,900 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.69 million shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel stated it has 496,799 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Lc accumulated 28,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.80M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial has invested 0.68% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.09% or 9,311 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 10,250 were reported by Grand Jean Cap Mgmt. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 14,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14.02 million shares. Hennessy Incorporated invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amer Century Companies has 18,535 shares. Morgan Stanley has 835,249 shares. Horrell Mngmt Incorporated has 583 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 809,828 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv, a New York-based fund reported 38,085 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.08% or 6,691 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).