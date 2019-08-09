Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Boosted Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $664,608 as Valuation Rose; Kemet (KEM) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.13 Million

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69 million shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 70,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 561,013 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 490,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 669,590 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Publishes First Corporate Sustainability Report NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Announces Dates for the 2019 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and June 2019 Quarter Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,546 shares to 5,505 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 336,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

