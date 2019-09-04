Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Increased Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake by $5.18 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 67.61M shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 86,103 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAL selects GE Aviation for Digital Records System, Maintenance & Engineering Integration – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 186,750 are owned by Canandaigua Bank &. Colonial Advsr accumulated 48,348 shares. Country Club Trust Communications Na stated it has 31,698 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 3.64 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% or 21.11M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.12% or 38.69 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 31,100 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.07% or 727,014 shares. Ftb Inc reported 81,913 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rock Point Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 120,196 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brinker has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. The insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689. The insider Gendel Mitchell bought 10,000 shares worth $18,500.