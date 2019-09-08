Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $501,903; Iberiabank Holds Holding in Waste Management (WM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 42,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 33,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 11,176 shares to 56,904 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 32,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.37M are held by Capital Ww Invsts. Cibc Ww Corp holds 65,370 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 238,616 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 5,832 were reported by Orrstown. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 0.16% or 44,443 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 22,155 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Davis R M Inc holds 2,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intact Management stated it has 31,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability Com has 61,710 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 663,395 shares. Van Eck reported 0.01% stake. 1,071 were reported by Carroll Assoc. 474,733 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Chemical Bank & Trust holds 0.26% or 21,988 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,776 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 0.09% or 48,348 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks stated it has 13,110 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc owns 220,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% stake. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 20,563 shares. 43,036 were accumulated by Sabal Trust Commerce. 199,962 are held by Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Amer Registered Advisor has 68,557 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank owns 7,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp holds 79,474 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Middleton Com Incorporated Ma reported 19,847 shares. Fairfax Fin Ltd Can stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Westwood Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9.01 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million.

