Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Price Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Holding Held by American International Group Inc

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,874 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43 million, up from 277,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55M shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Business Investment Rebounds in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.