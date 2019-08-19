Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $501,903 as Stock Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $432,400 as Shares Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.