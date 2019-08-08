Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $308,490; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Jana Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $114.52 Million as Market Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 1.27M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.15M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 4.66% or 14,742 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Ltd has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.88% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 6,846 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swarthmore Gru reported 3,875 shares. Interocean Capital Limited reported 4,426 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Partner Mngmt LP accumulated 5,630 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Professional Advisory, a Florida-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com holds 2,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 36,365 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 411,777 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc reported 8,918 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp owns 0.17% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,789 shares. 1,235 are held by Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.85 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

