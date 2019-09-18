Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Position in Stryker (SYK) Has Cut by $354,855 as Market Valuation Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 61,409 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 63,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 716,521 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares to 143,780 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc. by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bar Harbor Ser invested in 280 shares. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,666 shares. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.18% or 38,856 shares. Advisory Serv Network Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 10,767 shares. Cutter And Communications Brokerage has 1,280 shares. S&Co holds 0.14% or 650 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 1,900 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Limited holds 1.81% or 848 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 0.22% or 404 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.27% or 10,354 shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 9,078 shares. Sfmg holds 0.43% or 1,649 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 3.34% or 2,783 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79 million for 28.74 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd stated it has 5,221 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 1.55 million shares. Wade G W And invested in 0.08% or 4,112 shares. Schroder Inv Group reported 412,891 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 70,600 are owned by Bonness Inc. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tradewinds Mgmt Lc reported 35 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 11,847 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 0.08% or 11,829 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 0.16% or 2,830 shares. Bbr Partners Lc invested in 1,275 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,276 shares. Davenport And Communications Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,318 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 54,000 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

