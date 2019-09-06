Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $664,608; Facebook (FB) Shareholder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake by $355,240

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.75. About 12.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 31/05/2018 – United States deeply concerned about EU’s new privacy guidelines – Ross says; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S MEDIA PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE RECALLS SUSPENDED CEO OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO GIVE EVIDENCE OVER PREVIOUS FACEBOOK FB.O TESTIMONY

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 1.12M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 153,591 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co owns 158,000 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 867,363 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 13,114 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated owns 13,324 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 481,157 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 1,124 shares. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Peddock Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Co has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Us Bank De has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 7,491 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.88 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,955 shares to 112,234 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Database Containing Private Information of 400 Million Users Has Been Found Online – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.