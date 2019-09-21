Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $354,855; Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $4.26 Million; Market Value Rose

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 497.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 35,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 42,283 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 7,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 733,076 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 61,409 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 63,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 1.40M shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Dean has invested 0.58% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Peapack Gladstone accumulated 3,121 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt invested in 42,034 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 646,555 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 107,593 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 814,627 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 85,000 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.13% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company invested in 3,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Co Llc reported 101,871 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 8,300 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How I Use The Dividend Discount Model To Make Smart Investing Decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 8,819 shares to 5,593 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 138,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,559 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation (SYK) Kevin Lobo Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 29.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.