Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Its Holding

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 2.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,593 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 56,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 3.56M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com invested 0.6% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.58 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 636 shares. Pictet Bank stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 281,497 shares. 44,015 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 89,180 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability holds 44,573 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 5,700 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,583 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 646,979 shares. Addison Company holds 1.3% or 39,774 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cs Mckee Lp has 331,432 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oakmark Equity And Income Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Woodlands chemical co. to partner with Qatar on $8B Gulf Coast project – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.