Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $306,364 as Stock Price Rose; Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Royce Value Trust (RVT) Position by $524,498 as Valuation Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company's stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $221.89. About 1.73M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 282,196 shares traded or 18.51% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares to 430,778 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance holds 0.01% or 273,225 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 421,417 shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.25% or 208,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 85,645 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Redmond Asset Management Lc accumulated 20,470 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability holds 74,822 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 78,849 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Co holds 234 shares. Regions Finance Corp stated it has 7,180 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 11,051 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 14,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 16,934 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. General American Co Inc accumulated 197,358 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.42% or 48,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citadel Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,869 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 5,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 4,737 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Com. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 6,940 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,029 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.32 million shares.

