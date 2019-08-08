Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $306,364; Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $3.28 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 77,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 10,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 88,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 2.40 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares to 97,316 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 17,945 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 74,414 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 150,046 shares. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Aull Monroe Investment Corporation has 1.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,164 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 4,519 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 30,318 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,756 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0.01% or 661,312 shares. Pictet North America has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 243,460 were reported by Chemung Canal Tru. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc reported 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated reported 241,226 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 0.87% or 324,159 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.