Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $584,749 as Market Value Declined; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Valuation Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $61.45 Million

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 620,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.67 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 1.23M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $183.39 million for 13.30 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 160 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% or 8,271 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 0.35% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 18,356 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Res Fund has 0.2% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Regions Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 17,053 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.13% or 2,015 shares. Bailard reported 25,633 shares. Old Bank & Trust In owns 26,174 shares. First In invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,525 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 322,284 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,643 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.08% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 12,899 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6,870 shares to 19,885 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Merchants holds 134,857 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,840 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altavista Wealth Inc stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harvey Mngmt has 8,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 20.66 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 210,356 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.28% or 944,126 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 232,344 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp invested in 0.36% or 45,148 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 13.86M shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.