Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 5,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 16,508 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, up from 10,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 1.92 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Conning holds 922,197 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Sather Gp owns 4,146 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westchester Capital Management Inc stated it has 232,256 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Affinity Investment Advsr has invested 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 9,878 shares. Natixis LP has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.77M shares. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md owns 46,490 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 243,860 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 26,330 shares. Smith Moore And Com reported 15,749 shares. Hamel Associate reported 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel accumulated 6.94M shares or 1.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce accumulated 153,515 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments Inc accumulated 55,879 shares. Manchester Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 954 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 379,709 shares. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 1,687 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cortland Assoc Incorporated Mo stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 10,741 shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 11,272 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 4,884 were reported by Voloridge Invest Management Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% or 640,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company reported 715 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 693,186 shares.