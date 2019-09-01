Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Increased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $501,903; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Raised Stake by $2.55 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 231,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 474,232 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 242,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.57M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 39,085 shares to 827,777 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 823,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,315 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 150 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Advisor Ltd has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 545,042 shares. Beese Fulmer stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Finance Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 40,039 shares. Taconic Ltd Partnership reported 845,000 shares. 114,000 were reported by Fosun Intll Ltd. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Assetmark holds 0% or 29,119 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.46% or 166,641 shares in its portfolio. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 41,489 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Indiana Inv Company reported 14,410 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.24% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.