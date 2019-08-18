Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Raised by $306,364 as Market Value Rose; As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Share Price Declined, Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 50,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 255,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50M, down from 306,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.51M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 12/03/2018 – Rise of Solomon points to Goldman’s direction; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 26/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Big @FinancialNews scoop: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape…More to follow on; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Citrix (CTXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix Systems: No Need To Panic – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42,520 shares to 55,908 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

