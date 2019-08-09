Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Increases Holding in General Electric Co (GE); American Capital Management Upped Stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 48.16M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 16,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 698,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.18 million, up from 682,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 444,936 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd reported 5,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.08% stake. Us Fincl Bank De owns 9,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel invested in 156,841 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 10,000 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Incorporated Communication. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 564,688 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 59,950 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 3,706 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 1.26 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Polen Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 35,944 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 444,117 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,085 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Catalyst Launches New Multi-solution CRO Powered by the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloudâ„¢ – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medidata Solutions Is An Expensive Stock, So Vote In Favor Of The Takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Medidata Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medidata Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2019: WIT,MDSO,TEAM – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Communications Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 3.51M shares stake. Loudon Management Ltd owns 19,974 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Penbrook Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,590 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 63,332 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls stated it has 29,839 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Williams Jones & Associates Limited accumulated 45,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 15,491 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.68% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Griffin Asset holds 224,393 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 144,824 shares. Wheatland Advsr owns 99,400 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Strs Ohio holds 8.38M shares.