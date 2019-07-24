Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

Both Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 63 12.41 N/A 0.75 82.52 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 15 0.01 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Etsy Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Etsy Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s beta is 4.1 which is 310.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Etsy Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Etsy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Etsy Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Etsy Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 2.87%. On the other hand, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s potential downside is -88.40% and its consensus price target is $0.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Etsy Inc. looks more robust than Pier 1 Imports Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Etsy Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 45%. 0.2% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year Etsy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.