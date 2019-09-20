Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Reaches $59.85 After 7.00% Up Move; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Shorts Increased By 19.33%

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) had an increase of 19.33% in short interest. CHFC’s SI was 6.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.33% from 5.26 million shares previously. With 559,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)’s short sellers to cover CHFC’s short positions. The SI to Chemical Financial Corporation’s float is 8.88%. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 138.75% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.32% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 879,515 shares traded. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C; 16/04/2018 – Etsy’s Silverman Calls Digital Tax Laws ‘Unmanageable’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Etsy Reins In Brick-and-Mortar Ambitions, Alienating Sellers; 23/04/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ETSY RECENTLY COMMITTED TO GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O FY2018 REV VIEW $539.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Etsy Boosts 2018 Rev Growth Vie; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE: ETSY NAMES EDITH COOPER TO BOARD REPORTED MARCH 28; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL EXITED CMCSA, ETSY, CHTR, CTRP, TDOC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Etsy 1Q Net $13MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $7.16B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $64.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ETSY worth $501.41M more.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider TORGOW GARY bought $395,789. Shares for $395,789 were bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205 on Thursday, June 13. SHAFER THOMAS C also bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Chemical Financial Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt holds 19,531 shares. 69,348 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Glenmede Co Na owns 632,883 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt has 30,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Com has 28,454 shares. 12,609 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,388 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate Incorporated has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 35 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,033 shares. 10,539 are owned by Salzhauer Michael. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Gam Hldg Ag has 7,507 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 15,675 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 22,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 31,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 69.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

Among 2 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Etsy has $85 highest and $5800 lowest target. $71’s average target is 18.63% above currents $59.85 stock price. Etsy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. ETSY’s profit will be $16.76M for 106.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Etsy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

