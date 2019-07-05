Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Pier 1 Imports Has 0.59 Sentiment

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 366.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. ETSY’s profit would be $16.40 million giving it 113.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Etsy, Inc.’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 1.05M shares traded. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 110.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Etsy Announces Edith Cooper Joining Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ETSY SAYS TO CLOSE THE ETSY WHOLESALE PLATFORM – BLOG; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 09/04/2018 – Etsy Reins In Brick-and-Mortar Ambitions, Alienating Sellers; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer comes around on e-commerce platform Etsy following its latest earnings report; 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 30/05/2018 – ETSY TO SHUT DOWN WHOLESALE MARKETPLACE ON JULY 31; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Etsy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETSY)

Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 29 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 49 reduced and sold their stakes in Pier 1 Imports Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pier 1 Imports Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.46 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 84.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

Among 10 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Etsy had 26 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BTIG Research. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.





A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 173,271 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 60.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.49% the S&P500.