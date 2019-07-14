Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Comparing side by side

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 62 11.91 N/A 0.75 82.52 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Etsy Inc. and Yunji Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Etsy Inc. and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Etsy Inc. has an average target price of $70, and a 8.36% upside potential. Yunji Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.4 average target price and a 38.06% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Yunji Inc. appears more favorable than Etsy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Etsy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Etsy Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26%

For the past year Etsy Inc. had bullish trend while Yunji Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Etsy Inc. beats Yunji Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.