Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Comparing side by side

Both Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 64 10.64 N/A 0.77 86.81 Winmark Corporation 173 8.77 N/A 7.37 22.94

In table 1 we can see Etsy Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Winmark Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Etsy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Winmark Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Etsy Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Risk & Volatility

Etsy Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Winmark Corporation has a 0.26 beta and it is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Etsy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Winmark Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Etsy Inc. and Winmark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$71 is Etsy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 26.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Etsy Inc. and Winmark Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.17% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Etsy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year Etsy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Winmark Corporation.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Winmark Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.