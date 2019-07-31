Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Comparison side by side

Both Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 64 12.53 N/A 0.75 82.52 Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.42 21.09

Table 1 demonstrates Etsy Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Secoo Holding Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Etsy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Secoo Holding Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Etsy Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 10.9% 5.4%

Liquidity

Etsy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Secoo Holding Limited are 3.2 and 1.7 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Secoo Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Etsy Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Etsy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.94% and an $70 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Etsy Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 20.4% respectively. 0.2% are Etsy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Secoo Holding Limited -8.53% -12.49% 2.89% -2.41% -13.17% -1.87%

For the past year Etsy Inc. has 30.1% stronger performance while Secoo Holding Limited has -1.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Etsy Inc. beats Secoo Holding Limited.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.