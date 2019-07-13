Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) Comparing side by side

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 62 11.64 N/A 0.75 82.52 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 15 0.02 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Etsy Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Etsy Inc.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s 310.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Etsy Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Etsy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Etsy Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Etsy Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 8.36%. Pier 1 Imports Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.5 consensus target price and a -91.94% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Etsy Inc. is looking more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Etsy Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 45%. 0.2% are Etsy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year Etsy Inc. was less bullish than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.