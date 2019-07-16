Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 62 11.86 N/A 0.75 82.52 Medifast Inc. 132 2.36 N/A 5.30 26.72

In table 1 we can see Etsy Inc. and Medifast Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Medifast Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Etsy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Medifast Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Volatility & Risk

Etsy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Medifast Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Etsy Inc. Its rival Medifast Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Etsy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Medifast Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Etsy Inc. and Medifast Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Etsy Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 8.80%. Competitively Medifast Inc. has a consensus target price of $233, with potential upside of 107.06%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Medifast Inc. is looking more favorable than Etsy Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Etsy Inc. shares and 98.1% of Medifast Inc. shares. 0.2% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Medifast Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33%

For the past year Etsy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medifast Inc.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats Etsy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.