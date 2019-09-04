Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 64 8.62 N/A 0.77 86.81 Five Below Inc. 125 3.94 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Five Below Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Etsy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Etsy Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Five Below Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Etsy Inc. Its rival Five Below Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Etsy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Below Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Etsy Inc. and Five Below Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Five Below Inc. 0 2 9 2.82

The upside potential is 46.42% for Etsy Inc. with average price target of $73.43. Competitively the average price target of Five Below Inc. is $136, which is potential 13.07% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Etsy Inc. seems more appealing than Five Below Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.17% of Etsy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Five Below Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Etsy Inc. has stronger performance than Five Below Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Five Below Inc. beats Etsy Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.